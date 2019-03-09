Brothers, grandmother found after going missing for more than 17 hours

SINGAPORE: Two brothers and their grandmother who were reported missing have been found 17 hours after they were last seen on Friday night (Mar 8).



Police issued an appeal for information on Saturday at around 2pm on the whereabouts of Nathaniel Wong Yu En, 7, Nadolphus Wong Yu Zu, 5, and Mdm Tan Lee Hwa, 68.



They were last seen at Block 171 Gangsa Road on Friday at about 11pm, said police in a news release. The appeal was also posted on Facebook.

Mdm Tan and Nathaniel were both last seen wearing a white T-shirt with dark coloured pants, while Nadolphus was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with dark-coloured pants.

At around 4pm on Saturday, police updated their Facebook post that the three were found.

“Mdm Tan, Nathaniel and Nadolphus have been found safe and well,” said police.

A woman believed to be the mother of the two boys said in a Facebook post on Saturday morning that they were last seen at Petir LRT station taking a taxi.

"However, the police could not identify the color of the cab as it was too far away from the CCTV," said Facebook user Gina Chua Zi Ying.

"If there are any taxi drivers who happen to know or picked them up during that timing do let me know," she appealed.



She added that both boys were with their grandmother, who was carrying a blue shoulder bag.



At around 4.30pm on Saturday, she updated her post saying that the police have located the grandmother and her kids.

Channel NewsAsia has sought further details on the circumstances and details behind which the three went missing and were found.