HDB resale prices inch up 0.1% in Q2; BTO flat supply to be ‘reduced slightly’

SINGAPORE: The supply of new flats will be “reduced slightly”, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Monday (Jul 2) in its flash estimate of resale prices for the second quarter.

Resale prices for flats inched up 0.1 per cent in the March to June period, with the Resale Price Index (RPI) coming in at 131.7.

Advertisement

The index provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market.

Graph: HDB

“As the HDB resale market continues to stabilise, HDB will reduce the supply of the Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in 2018 slightly, from 17,000 to about 16,000 flats,” the housing board said.

A total of 11,373 flats were launched for sale in the first half of the year, comprising 7,634 BTO flats and 3,739 balance flats. Another 4,300 BTO flats in Punggol and Yishun will be offered for sale in August, HDB said.

Advertisement