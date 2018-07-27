4,300 new flats to be launched as resale transactions rise 33% in Q2

SINGAPORE: About 4,300 new flats in Punggol and Yishun will be offered for sale next month, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said in its release of public housing data for the second quarter.

In addition to the Build-to-Order (BTO) launch, a Re-Offer of Balance Flats sales exercise will also be held at the same time, HDB said on Friday (Jul 27).

Resale prices for flats inched up 0.1 per cent in the second quarter, but the number of transactions rose by 33 per cent, the housing board said.

A total of 5,941 resale flats were sold in the quarter, up from 4,458 in the first quarter.

Graph: HDB

A total of 11,373 new flats were offered for sale in the first half of this year, comprising 7,634 BTO flats and 3,739 balance flats.

HDB said earlier this month that it will launch 16,000 new flats for sale this year, down from its previous estimate of 17,000 flats.

RENTALS UP

The number of HDB flats rented out rose by 2.6 per cent from 11,721 in the first quarter to 12,024 in the second quarter. When compared to the same period a year ago, the number of flats rented out was up 10 per cent.



As of Jun 30, there were 54,896 HDB flats rented out, up 1 per cent from Mar 31.