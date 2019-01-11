Enhanced crowd control measures to be in place for BTS Singapore concert

SINGAPORE: There will be enhanced crowd management measures around the National Stadium for K-pop sensation BTS' concert on Jan 19, said Singapore Sports Hub on Friday (Jan 11).



It added that given the capacity crowd expected, concert-goers are "strongly advised" to take public transport and arrive early.

The concert, part of the boyband's Love Yourself world tour, is scheduled to start at 7pm.

Standing pen patrons with a queue number on the ticket should arrive at 12.30pm for security checks, said Singapore Sports Hub in its advisory, adding that the queue number will be invalid after 2.30pm.

Seated patrons are advised to arrive at least one hour before the event starts. Doors open at 5.30pm.



"For ease of entry into our venue, we recommend that patrons check the gate numbers on their tickets before coming to the Singapore Sports Hub and proceed to the nearest security checkpoint," said Singapore Sports Hub.



To facilitate security checks, concert-goers should bring only what is needed and avoid bringing bulky items.



Those with private car arrangements are reminded to use the designated drop-off and pick-up points.