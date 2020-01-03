43-year-old woman found dead at Buangkok condo, man arrested in murder case

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old woman was found dead on Friday (Jan 3) at the Esparina Residences condominium in Buangkok.

Police have classified the case as murder and a 48-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the case. He will be charged in court on Saturday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The police said in a news release that they received a call for assistance at 12.07pm at a residential unit at 125 Compassvale Bow.

Upon arrival, the police found the woman unresponsive in the condominium unit. She was subsequently pronounced dead at scene by paramedics.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased and the man are known to each other, police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement