Budget 2018: 900,000 households to receive S$126 million of S&CC rebates

Eligible households will each receive 1.5 to 3.5 months of rebate for their service and conservancy charges, depending on HDB flat type.

SINGAPORE: Around 900,000 HDB households will receive service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates in the 2018 financial year, Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat said in his Budget statement on Monday (Feb 19).

Eligible households living in 1- and 2-room flats will receive 3.5 months of rebate, while those in 3- and 4-room flats will receive 2.5 months of rebate.

The rebate will be two months for households in 5-room flats, and 1.5 months for those living in executive and multi-generational flats. The Government will spend S$126 million on these rebates, which will be disbursed on a quarterly basis.

Currently, most Singaporean households pay between S$19.50 and S$95 per month for S&CC. The money is typically used to pay town council expenses like cleaners’ wages, pest control, as well as the maintenance and replacement of lifts.

In the last financial year, 880,000 households received S$120 million worth of rebates.