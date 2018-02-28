MPs spotlight social issues during Day 2 of Budget 2018 debates

Suggestions such as converting unused medical leave to family care ones, provide computers for lower-income senior citizens and raising the age for cutting older workers’ CPF contributions were raised.

SINGAPORE: Social issues were a dominant topic among the Members of Parliament (MPs) who spoke on the second day of this year’s Budget debate, and these ranged from bridging the class divide, social mobility, enabling the younger generation to reach their potential and engaging the elderly.



On Wednesday (Feb 28), MPs who spoke up on these issues included Ms Cheryl Chan, Ms Intan Azura Mokhtar and Ms Joan Pereira, as well as Non-constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Dennis Tan and Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Chia Yong Yong.



Below are some of the ideas and suggestions mentioned in their speeches:



TAPPING ON THE ELDERLY



Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar called on the Government to review the Central Provident Fund (CPF) contribution rates for those above 55.



She pointed out that once a worker hits 56 years old, employer CPF contributions are slashed from 17 per cent to 13 per cent, while employee CPF contribution goes down from 20 per cent to 13 per cent - a "drastic cut" of 11 per cent CPF contribution overall. As such, she proposed a freeze on CPF contribution cuts until at least 60 years old.



"It does not make sense that when our average life expectancy is at least 80 years old, our CPF contribution rates are cut at 56. It is too premature," the Ang Mo Kio GRC MP said.



Fengshan SMC MP Cheryl Chan, meanwhile, took aim at existing hiring processes and questioned whether companies will hire workers who have acquired new skills if they did not have prior experience in the same sector.



"Today, hiring managers are very focused on past relevant experience and not the potential or the value-add that each individual candidate can bring to the job. This will limit how we can leverage the skills of individuals in adapting to uncertainty at the workplace," Ms Chan said.



"I believe this is also one of the factors that stereotype and keep many in the mindset assuming older workers are a burden, whether in terms of health, efficiency or knowledge."



Another People's Action Party (PAP) MP, Ms Joan Pereira, also touched on senior citizens and how to help them adapt in light of the country’s Smart Nation journey.

She noted that among the baby boomers were "a good number" who had missed formal education and were working in manual work and this group are "struggling to understand and keep up with the new digital age".



Ms Pereira, who represents Tanjong Pagar GRC, noted that while community clubs (CCs), for example, have been running computer classes and giving them hands-on opportunities to touch and navigate the World Wide Web, the elderly will soon forget what they learnt if they don’t keep using these new skills.

She suggested the Government consider allocating financial resources for the installation of computers for elderly in rental flats - just like the installation of fire alarms in these homes.



"They don’t need a desktop with a big gigabyte, or a high-speed broadband. But just a simple screen, keyboard, mouse for them to also be ‘on-the-go’. At the CC or library, there are silver Internet hotspots, but the operating hours may not suit their time schedule," she explained.



"Plus, mobility may be an issue for some. Seniors need their own time and space to tinker and learn at their own pace and in the comfort of their own homes."



MITIGATING CHALLENGES FOR WORKING ADULTS



MP Cheryl Chan also highlighted the need for changing the fabric of Singapore’s social safety net, given that shrinking family sizes may mean the middle working class also needs support in addition to those in the low-income bracket.



"Without which, it can be difficult for working family members, especially those who are the sole caregiver, to juggle between their work, children and caring for aged parents without external support," the MP explained.



With this in mind, Ms Chan suggested policy changes such as mandating companies to allow for the conversion of unused medical leave to family care or elder care leave and to enhance tax relief to children who are not living with their parents but are their primary caregivers.

Workers' Party's Dennis Tan spoke up for singles and questioned why they receive a lower Proximity Housing Grant than those who are married.

He said he was “glad" to hear the Budget announcement that singles who buy a resale Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat to live near their parents will receive S$10,000 under the enhanced scheme, when they did not receive anything previously. The grant for singles buying a resale flat to stay with their parents has also been increased to S$15,000.



"In my view, many singles end up taking a larger role in caregiving support than their married siblings who may be bogged down with caring for their children," Mr Tan said. "In fact, arguably many married siblings benefit more from living near their elderly parents than their single siblings as they benefit from their parents helping out in caring for their children."



Given these reasons, the NCMP hoped the Government will consider equalising the Proximity Housing Grant for singles.



HELPING CHILDREN REACH THEIR POTENTIAL



Ms Chia Yong Yong highlighted in her speech the importance of going beyond academic excellence in doling out scholarships and to be more inclusive of students who excel in other areas.



“What qualities do we want in our future leaders? Academics and extra-curricular performance? Responsibility? Courage? Risk-taking ability? The ability to fall and stand again?” she said.



“Are we prepared to grant a scholarship to a student (who scores Bs) in place of one with straight As if the first student had scored his Bs because he had to overcome an illness? … Are we prepared to have scholarships on the basis of courage or risk-taking?” she added.



Apart from scholarships, schools can also be re-designed to adopt an environment where children can challenge each other instead of hothousing for better grades, the NMP suggested.



“(Such an) environment would encourage creative thinking, the ability to conceptualise problems, create problems, solve problems and live with problems. It will build confidence and the courage to be different, the courage to create, it will shape a different worldview, a different view of success and failure,” Ms Chia said.



She has suggested for schools to convert to full-day schools in which homework is completed within school hours.



While the Government has done much to level the playing field between students, children from more advantaged backgrounds will have more access to enrichment and tuition classes, she said. If the situation persists, Ms Chia said Singapore will run the risk of not harnessing the potential of its young people.



“A full-day school can be a good tool to eliminate part of that inequity. We have children who study together, spent time together, greater opportunities to level up and greater opportunities to bond,” she said.



Families can also look forward to spending their time together bonding instead of additional teaching for their children or having them cram for grades, Ms Chia added.

