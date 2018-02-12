Budget 2018 to be delivered at 3.30pm next Monday

The Feb 19 speech by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will be broadcast live on Channel NewsAsia and streamed live on the Channel NewsAsia website.

SINGAPORE: Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will deliver Singapore’s Budget Statement next Monday at 3.30pm in Parliament, the Finance Ministry (MOF) and government feedback portal REACH said in a press release on Monday (Feb 12).



A live webcast of the Budget speech will be available on the Singapore Budget website (www.singaporebudget.gov.sg).

The speech will also be broadcast live on Channel NewsAsia, 938Now, channelnewsasia.com, todayonline.com and Toggle.



The release said the ministry is partnering the Singapore Association for the Deaf (SADeaf) to provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the Budget speech on the website.

There will be real-time updates of key announcements from the speech on the MOF facebook page and twitter account, it added.

To view budget-related tweets and postings, the public may use the hashtag #SGBudget2018.

The ministry said Government feedback portal, REACH, will organise a Budget 2018 Conversation on Feb 20 to discuss the announced budget measures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will be hosted by Ms Indranee Rajah, Senior Minister of State for Finance and Law and Mr Sam Tan, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.

Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, Minister for Communications and Information, who is also the Minister-in-charge for Muslim Affairs and Minister-in-charge for Cyber Security will be chairing the REACH-Berita Harian Budget 2018 Conversation, in Malay, on Wednesday, Feb 28.

There will be a Budget 2018 Facebook Q&A session planned for Thursday, Mar 1 from 8pm to 9pm.

Members of the public are welcome to join in the chat hosted on the REACH facebook page, the release said.



The public can also provide their feedback at REACH listening points which will be set up at various locations between Feb 21 and Mar 4