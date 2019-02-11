Budget 2019 to be delivered at 3.30pm next Monday

SINGAPORE: Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver Singapore’s 2019 Budget Statement in Parliament next Monday (Feb 18) at 3.30pm, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said.

The public can watch the Budget speech on various channels, including via live webcast on the Singapore Budget website.

The speech will also be broadcast live on Channel NewsAsia, and its website, on radio channel 938Now and Mediacorp's Toggle. A live blog and updates will be available on Channel NewsAsia's website, Facebook page and Twitter account.

The ministry is partnering the Singapore Association for the Deaf (SADeaf) to provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the Budget speech on the Budget website, the press release said.

There will be real-time updates of key announcements from the speech on the MOF Facebook page and Twitter account, it added.



Budget updates will also be available via email, MOF’s WhatsApp and Telegram channels to those who sign up.



BUDGET FEEDBACK

Government feedback portal REACH will organise a Budget 2019 Dialogue on Feb 21 to discuss the announced budget measures, it said.



It will be chaired by Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and REACH chairman Sam Tan, who is also Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and for Social and Family Development.



REACH will also conduct a series of radio talk shows and dialogues. Those interested to attend the dialogues can register at REACH's Budget microsite or email reach@reach.gov.sg.



Singaporeans can also share their views and suggestions in person at the REACH Pre-Budget Listening Points which will be set up at various locations between Feb 20 and Mar 3.

