Budget 2019 to be delivered on Feb 18

SINGAPORE: Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver Singapore’s 2019 Budget Statement in Parliament on Feb 18.

In a press release on Tuesday (Jan 1), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said there will be live television and radio coverage of the Budget Statement. A live webcast will also be available on the ministry’s Singapore Budget website.

The Budget Statement will be uploaded on the Singapore Budget website after the speech has been delivered, MOF added.

Real-time updates of key announcements from the Budget Statement will be posted on the MOF Facebook page and the MOF Twitter account.

A Pre-Budget Facebook Q&A session will be held on Thursday (Jan 10) from 7.00pm to 10.00pm, according to the release. Members of the public have been encouraged to join the ‘live’ Q&A session on REACH’s Facebook page.

Singaporeans can also share their views and suggestions in person on Budget 2018 at the REACH Pre-Budget Listening Points that are easily accessible, open booths for Singaporeans to share their feedback.

The ongoing feedback exercise will close on Friday (Jan 11).

