New programmes to nurture leaders and 'exceptional' talent in cybersecurity sector

SINGAPORE: New programmes aimed at providing a training ground to nurture young Singaporeans with "exceptional cybersecurity talent" and future leaders in the sector will be launched soon.



The SG Cyber Olympians programme is one of the two programmes which the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) will spearhead to nurture talented individuals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is part of the new national SG Cyber Talent initiative which aims to reach out to at least 20,000 individuals over three years, the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) announced on Tuesday (Mar 3).

This national initiative will also build on existing talent attraction and professional development initiatives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Cybersecurity ... is a critical enabler for digitalisation. We will need more cybersecurity professionals to protect our cyberspace," said Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary in his Committee of Supply speech in Parliament.

The SG Cyber Talent initiative will "build a pipeline of cybersecurity professionals" to support Singapore's ambition to be a cybersecurity hub, he added.

Under the SG Cyber Olympians programme, CSA will work with the cybersecurity community and educators to identify top young talents and train them in advanced cybersecurity skills, complementing the more structured educational approach in polytechnics and universities, said MCI.

This could include opportunities to take part in cyber sparring and overseas competitions.

In addition, CSA will also launch the SG Cyber Leaders programme, which aims to strengthen the knowledge, leadership and network of Singapore's current and upcoming generation of cybersecurity leaders, said MCI.

This is so that they can "more effectively lead and advance cybersecurity function of their organisations", the ministry added.

