Budget 2020 to be delivered next Tuesday

SINGAPORE: The 2020 Budget statement will be delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in Parliament at 3pm next Tuesday (Feb 18).

The Budget Speech will be broadcast live on CNA and CNA938, and on MediaCorp’s meWATCH interactive service. A live blog and updates will be available on the CNA website, Facebook page, Twitter account and Telegram channel.

A live webcast of the Budget speech will be available on the Singapore Budget website.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) is also partnering the Singapore Association for the Deaf to provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the speech on the Singapore Budget website.

There will be real-time updates of key announcements on the MOF Facebook page and on the MOF Twitter account.

The public may visit the Singapore Budget website and subscribe to receive the full Budget statement via email after it has been delivered. This service will be available for sign-ups until 2pm on Friday.

Budget updates are also available via MOF’s WhatsApp and Telegram channels. Sign-up details can be obtained from Singapore Budget website.

BUDGET FEEDBACK

Following the delivery of the Budget statement, the public can submit their views on the Budget through various feedback channels.

These channels include the Singapore Budget website, the REACH Budget microsite, the REACH Singapore Facebook page, the REACH Singapore Instagram account and the REACH Singapore feedback form.



In addition, REACH will enact listening points across Singapore to gather views on the Budget.

The People’s Association (PA) and its grassroots organisations will organise post-Budget dialogues and chit-chat sessions to engage residents on Budget 2020 measures.

Residents who are interested can register with the PA Contact Centre at 6344 8222, or online at www.go.gov.sg/postbudget.

In view of the evolving novel coronavirus situation, post-Budget outreach and engagement plans may be adjusted to ensure public health. Updates will be posted by MOF, REACH and PA on their websites or social media channels.