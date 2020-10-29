Man arrested for allegedly stealing Budget 2020 grocery vouchers from letterboxes at Marine Terrace

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Oct 29) over the theft of Budget 2020 grocery vouchers from letterboxes at Marine Terrace.

In a news release, the Singapore Police Force said they received a report on Oct 14 suspecting Budget 2020 grocery vouchers had been stolen from letterboxes at a residential block along Marine Terrace.

Police officers from Bedok Police Division arrested the man on Oct 29.

He is also believed to be involved in similar cases of theft that happened in the vicinity.

The man will be charged in court on Friday. If convicted, he charged could face a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

There has been a recent spate of thefts and subsequent arrests over the stealing of Budget 2020 grocery vouchers from letterboxes at residential blocks across Singapore.

On Oct 17, the police said that 14 people have been arrested for the thefts, two days after it announced seven arrests.

"These cases are unrelated and opportunistic in nature," SPF said then.

"The police have also received similar reports in other residential estates and we are intensifying our efforts with a view to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice."

The police added that people should call them immediately if they spot someone suspicious loitering near the letterboxes.

Members of the public who are eligible for the Budget 2020 grocery vouchers are advised to collect their vouchers from their letterboxes as soon as possible. They should also ensure their letterboxes are secured at all times, said the police.

They added that members of the public who suspect their vouchers have been stolen, should make a police report immediately and contact the Grocery Voucher hotline at 1800-2222-888 to request for the vouchers to be voided and replaced.