Budget 2020 to be delivered on Feb 18

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver Singapore’s 2020 Budget Statement in Parliament on Feb 18, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said.

The public can catch the Budget speech live on television and radio, including via live webcast on the Singapore Budget website, the ministry said in its press release on Wednesday (Jan 1).

For real-time updates of key Budget announcements, MOF said the public can follow its Facebook page and Twitter account.



During his New Year message, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the upcoming Budget will include plans to improve the lives of Singaporeans, such as helping households with the cost of living.

It will also contain measures to help “businesses to raise their productivity and build new capabilities”, he added.



The ongoing Budget 2020 feedback phase will conclude on Jan 10.

MOF also partnered with the People’s Association (PA) and its grassroots organisations in their Ask Kopi Kakis initiative to seek public views and suggestions at 25 Ask Kopi Kakis kiosks island wide.



Another six sessions have been scheduled across the island on Jan 4 and 5.



The public can continue to submit recommendations through the Singapore Budget website, the REACH Budget microsite, its official social media channels on Facebook and Instagram and its Feedback Form.

