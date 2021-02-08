DPM Heng to deliver Budget 2021 statement next Tuesday

SINGAPORE: The 2021 Budget Statement will be delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat in Parliament next Tuesday (Feb 16) at 3pm.

The Budget Speech will be broadcast live on CNA’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and website, as well as on Channel 5, CNA938 and Mediacorp’s MeWatch interactive service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A live webcast of the Budget Speech will be available on the Singapore Budget website and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) Facebook page.

MOF will also provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the speech on the Singapore Budget website and Channel 5, in partnership with the Singapore Association for the Deaf.

There will be real-time updates of key announcements from the speech on MOF’s Facebook page and its Twitter account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The public may visit the Singapore Budget website and subscribe to receive the full Budget statement via email after it has been delivered. This service will be available for sign-ups until 2pm on Monday.

Members of the public may also subscribe to MOF’s Telegram channel to stay updated on the Budget announcements.

FEEDBACK ON THE 2021 BUDGET STATEMENT

Following the delivery of the statement, the public can submit their views on the Budget through various feedback channels.

Advertisement

These include the Singapore Budget website, the REACH Budget 2021 microsite, REACH Singapore Facebook page, REACH Singapore Instagram account and Budget 2021 Form.

REACH will also hold two virtual Budget conversations on Feb 19 and Feb 20 – in English and Mandarin respectively – as part of the ongoing SG Together Emerging Stronger Conversations.

Minister for Education and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will chair the English session, while Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing will chair the Mandarin session. REACH chairman Tan Kiat How will also be present at both sessions.

In addition, REACH will enact listening points across Singapore to gather views on the Budget.

The People’s Association (PA) and its grassroots organisations will organise post-Budget dialogues to engage residents on Budget 2021 measures.

Interested residents may register at go.gov.sg/postbudget2021 until 2pm on Feb 26.

In view of the evolving COVID-19 situation, post-Budget outreach and engagement plans may be adjusted to ensure public health. Updates will be posted by MOF, REACH and PA on their websites or social media channels.