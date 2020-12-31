Budget 2021 to be delivered on Feb 16

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will deliver Singapore's Budget 2021 statement on Feb 16 in Parliament.

There will be live television and radio coverage of the Budget statement, and a live webcast of the delivery will be available on the Singapore Budget website, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a press release on Thursday (Dec 31).

The full Budget Statement will be published on the Singapore Budget website after delivery, and real-time updates of key Budget announcements can be found on MOF's Facebook page and Twitter account.

"We thank Singaporeans for providing their views, whether online through REACH’s Budget 2021 microsite, or in person at settings such as REACH’s Listening Points," said MOF.

Singaporeans can continue to provide their views until Jan 8 next year via the website.

MOF said that it is also partnering the People’s Association (PA) and its grassroots organisations in their virtual Ask Kopi Kakis #ShareYourViews initiative to seek public views and suggestions.

Details of the virtual Ask Kopi Kakis #ShareYourViews engagement platforms can be found online.

"We continue to encourage Singaporeans to share their views and suggestions on issues relevant to Budget 2021," said MOF.

Mr Heng said in a Facebook post on Thursday that preparations for Budget 2021 is "well under way".

He added that even though the COVID-19 pandemic has been contained locally and vaccination is ongoing, the overall outlook remains "highly uncertain"and will be for some time to come.

"Since several years ago, it is almost a 'tradition' to announce the date of the annual Budget around the turn of the year. This year is no different.

"But this year has been far from traditional. Instead of an annual Budget, we had four Budgets and two Ministerial Statements. To support our workers, companies and households through COVID-19, we introduced several rounds of support measures," he added.

If the trajectory of economic recovery is on track, Mr Heng said Singapore will have a more "traditional” Budget year.

"But if the situation takes a turn for the worse, we are ready to respond and adapt," he said.