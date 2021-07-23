Bukit Batok bus collision, Government's response to COVID-19 to be discussed in Parliament

SINGAPORE: Ministerial statements will be delivered in Parliament on Monday (Jul 26) on the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong are scheduled to speak on the matter. The three ministers are also co-chairs of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of Parliament will also discuss the COVID-19 support package that was announced earlier this month during Mr Wong's ministerial statement.

Other issues on the agenda include the bus collision at Bukit Batok interchange on Jul 12.

MP Saktiandi Supaat (PAP-Bishan-Toa Payoh) submitted a question on the number of accidents involving public buses in the last few years and whether such cases have increased.



Advertisement

Advertisement

MP Melvin Yong (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) asked about the safety measures put in place at bus interchanges and depots to prevent accidents.



Questions have also been submitted on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected construction costs, with MP Tin Pei Ling (PAP-MacPherson) asking how high costs will affect the demand for green building projects and Singapore’s Green Plan.



On COVID-19 vaccinations, MP Leon Perera (WP-Aljunied) submitted questions about whether the Health Ministry has studied a possible correlation between vaccine efficacy and risk factors such as old age, chronic diseases and smoking.

MP Dennis Tan (WP-Hougang) asked about the number of Sinovac doses that have been administered so far, and whether there are plans to get more supplies of the vaccine beyond Singapore's current stock.

