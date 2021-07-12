Bukit Batok bus collision: Most of those hospitalised have been discharged, 4 remain warded

SINGAPORE: Most of the 15 people who were taken to hospital after Sunday's bus accident at Bukit Batok interchange have been discharged, said Tower Transit on Monday (Jul 12).

Four remain warded, including a Tower Transit bus driver who has "non-critical injuries", said the transport operator.

"We will continue to check in on them over the coming days. We've also issued safety reminders to all our staff," said a spokesperson in response to CNA's queries.

"The well-being of our staff and passengers is paramount at this moment, and we will do our best to support them and their families, and assist with their medical and insurance claims."



View of the accident site at Bukit Batok interchange on Jul 12, 2021. (Photo: Jalelah Abu Baker)

Two Tower Transit buses, both plying the 945 route, had collided on Sunday evening, causing one of the buses to mount a kerb, smash through some railings and fall to its side.

Member of Parliament for Bukit Batok Murali Pillai said after the incident that one bus was pulling into the interchange while the other was pulling out when the accident happened.



When CNA visited the interchange on Monday, a safety barrier had been set up in place of railings that were dislodged in the accident.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force said on Sunday that 17 people were injured, adding that 14 of them were taken to hospital.

The remaining three who had minor injuries did not want to be taken to hospital, SCDF said.

Only one of the buses was carrying passengers.

An SBS Transit bus driver was also taken to hospital. According to the National Transport Workers' Union, he was taking a break when he was injured in the accident.

CNA has contacted SBS Transit for information on the condition of its bus driver.

The Tower Transit spokesperson said that passengers involved in the accident may reach Tower Transit at 1800 248 0950 or feedback@towertransit.sg. They may also visit its passenger service offices at Jurong East or Bukit Batok Bus interchanges.

