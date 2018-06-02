3 workers injured after scaffolding collapses at Bukit Batok construction site

SINGAPORE: Three workers were injured after a scaffolding fell from the ninth storey of a building under construction in Bukit Batok on Saturday (Jun 2).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to the incident at 448B Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 at about 11.50am. All three workers, who are in their 30s, were taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.



Responding to Channel NewsAsia's queries, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said it has instructed the company, Guan Ho Construction, to stop all work while it investigates the incident.

The ministry added that the developer of the project under construction is MOH Holdings, the holding company for Singapore's healthcare institutions.

According to an Urban Redevelopment Authority location plan, a nursing home is being built at the site.

Photos uploaded onto a Facebook page show a worker bleeding from his ear, while another worker is seen lying face down on the ground near several collapsed structure.



