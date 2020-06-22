3 arrested after fight breaks out in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: Three men have been arrested after a fight broke out in Bukit Batok on Friday (Jun 19) night.

Police say they received a call for assistance at Blk 157, Bukit Batok St 11 at about 10.40pm on Friday.

The three Singaporean men, aged between 48 and 50, were arrested for affray, the police told CNA. They will also be investigated for possible breaches of safe distancing measures.

In one scene in a video of the incident, remnants of a smashed beer bottle can be seen on the floor. A man in a dark blue shirt can be seen shouting and throwing a punch at one of two men, who appear to be walking away from him.

In a separate scene, the man in the dark blue shirt is seen in an argument with a group of men seated at a table. The man, who is barefoot, gets splashed with some liquid. A fight then ensues between him and two of the men at the table.

The man in the dark blue shirt falls to the ground and a fourth person joins the fight, kicking and punching him before a woman shouts for them to stop.

Screengrabs of a video circulating on social media of police officers at the scene of a fight at at Blk 157 Bukit Batok St 11 on Jun 19, 2020.

The video ends with a shot of at least 10 policemen at the scene.

The offence of affray under the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to one year, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Singapore on Friday entered Phase 2 of its post-"circuit breaker" reopening, with shops and food and beverage outlets welcoming customers, while playgrounds and beaches also reopened.

On Sunday, two men were arrested after a fight broke out in Holland Village on Friday night.

The authorities had earlier on Friday also arrested a drunk 26-year-old Singaporean man for causing annoyance to the public at the same place.

On Saturday, a restaurant at Lorong Mambong in Holland Village was ordered to close after it failed to ensure that COVID-19 safe management practices were adhered to.

