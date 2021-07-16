Soil erosion due to heavy rain caused water to gush down slope in Bukit Batok: NParks

SINGAPORE: Eroded soil that fell into a quarry at the top of Bukit Batok Town Park caused a large amount of water to flow down a slope and onto a road on Thursday (Jul 15) evening, said the National Parks Board (NParks).



A preliminary assessment by NParks showed that recent "heavy and persistent" rain led to eroded soil from cliffs falling into the quarry.

"This displaced a large amount of water from the quarry which suddenly flowed down the drain next to it and onto the road below," said NParks' group director of conservation Lim Jiang Jim in a statement on Friday.



Member of Parliament for Choa Chu Kang Low Yen Ling said the incident occurred on Thursday near Block 383 in Goodview Gardens in Bukit Batok West Avenue 5

"Water started to gush down the drain located on the slope of near Block 383 in Goodview Gardens. This led to water overflowing into Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, the road below this slope," she said in a Facebook post.

Videos circulating online showed muddy water flowing across the top of the slope and gushing down towards the road next to it.



The relevant authorities were "quickly activated" to address the situation, including NParks, national water agency PUB, the Land Transport Authority and the Chua Chu Kang Town Council, said Ms Low.

NParks contractors clearing the tree trunk and branches that were blocking the two lanes along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 on Jul 15, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/Low Yen Ling)

​​​​​​​

"Due to the presence of mud and silt, it was not an easy task and they took considerable efforts throughout the night to remove all the debris by jet spray," added Ms Low.

A tree trunk and branches were also blocking the two lanes along Bukit Batok Avenue 5, which were later removed by NParks contractors.

The traffic police also closed off Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, specifically the two lanes facing Goodview Gardens. Police also diverted traffic away from the affected area.

The two lanes resumed operations before midnight on Thursday, according to Ms Low.



PUB engineers who were at the scene of the incident confirmed that the water pipes were intact, said Ms Low.

Further assessment of the stability of the cliffs is being undertaken, said NParks' Mr Lim. Access to the top of the slope has also been cordoned off for public safety.

