New Bukit Gombak Park to be ready in early 2020

SINGAPORE: Work on the new Bukit Gombak Park began on Sunday (Mar 31), the National Parks Board (NParks) announced in a media release.

The 4.8-hectare park, which is located at Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 opposite the Bukit Batok Driving Centre, is scheduled to be opened in early 2020.



Visitors will soon be able to enjoy its greenery and recreational facilities that will include a hill trek and a nature playgarden, NParks said, adding that residents' feedback on the features were gathered during the planning process.



"Feedback received were varied, and suggestions included having more biodiversity-attracting plants, tranquil areas to enjoy nature, recreational spaces for families and friends, and opportunities for the community to do gardening and be closer to nature," NParks said.



Artist’s impression of entrance from Bukit Batok West Ave 5. (Photo: NParks)

NParks said the new park will feature a Nature Area and an Active Area "to meet the diverse recreational needs of the community".

"Located on a hill, the Nature Area will allow park goers to appreciate nature up close. The main feature of this area is an inclined looped 400m hill trek modelled after the trails in Bukit Timah. Besides alleviating visitorship pressure on the nearby Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, the hill trek will help residents to stay healthy in nature," NParks said.



Nature-lovers will be able to find more than 2,000 trees, comprising 16 species including the endangered Yellow Flame and others like Belinjau and Pink Mempat once the park is ready.

The Yellow Flame (Peltophorum Pterocarpum) is a critically endangered native Singapore tree with bright coloured flowers, grows between 15m to 25m. (Photo: Shi Bying, NParks Flora&FaunaWeb)

The Active Area will feature an open lawn for events, an outdoor fitness area, a community garden, a F&B outlet and public toilets.

The existing basketball court next to Block 394 will also be incorporated as part of the park, NParks said.

"Other features at the Bukit Gombak Park will include a biophilic playgarden which will encourage children to play amid nature. A slide will be integrated into the natural sloped terrain and there will be nature-inspired play equipment, such as balancing beams set amongst trees and shrubs," it added.



The park will also include a 480 sqm dog run, the first in the Bukit Gombak area. It will be sited on a flat terrain for dogs to run without leash, with benches for dog owners to rest, according to NParks.



The park will complement the existing Bukit Batok Town Park and Bukit Batok Nature Park. These parks are connected via the Choa Chu Kang Park Connector, NParks said.



Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and Mayor of South West District Low Yen Ling, broke ground at the site of the park to signal the start of works.



Mr Gan said: “The new Bukit Gombak Park will be a welcome addition to the network of parks and green spaces in the South West area, together with the picturesque landscape of Little Guilin and the verdant trails of Bukit Batok Nature Park.

"As our population ages, green spaces such as Bukit Gombak Park will allow for multi-generational recreation, relaxation and enjoying the peace of mind.”

