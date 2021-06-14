10 of 18 new community COVID-19 cases linked to Bukit Merah View market cluster

SINGAPORE: More than half of the 18 new community COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore on Monday (Jun 14) are linked to a cluster at 115 Bukit Merah View market and food centre.

In its evening update, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported ten infections linked to the cluster, including two food stall vendors, a cooking assistant and a general worker at a food stall.

The other six cases linked to the Bukit Merah market cluster are: An IT engineer at IBM (Changi Business Park Central 1), a student at ITE College Central, an unemployed woman, two retirees and a hawker at Telok Blangah Drive Food Centre.

A total of 16 confirmed cases are now linked to the cluster at Bukit Merah View market.

The market has been closed since Sunday and will remain so until Tuesday to facilitate deep cleaning and to break potential transmission chains.



CASE 64184 CLUSTER

Six other community cases were linked to Case 64184, a male engineer who works at Ecoxplore.

These include three cleaners who work at Ascent (Science Park Drive), Eunike Living and Emerald Park condominium.

The other three community cases linked to Case 64184 are a student at Amity Global Institute, an analyst at Pinnacle Credit Services and a foreign domestic worker.

The total of 18 new community cases reported on Monday is the highest daily number of locally transmitted infections reported in Singapore since Jun 3, when 35 community cases were reported.

One case was reported in a migrant workers' dormitory, a 26-year-old Indian man who works as an electrician at GT ENGRG. He lives at Westlite Juniper at 23 Mandai Estate.

The sole dormitory case is also a close contact of Case 64184.





ONE UNLINKED CASE

After reporting two unlinked cases in its preliminary update, MOH revised the number to one following epidemiological investigations. The remaining 18 locally transmitted infections are linked to previous cases.

The sole unlinked case is a cleaner at 375 and 376 Clementi Avenue 4, a 79-year-old Singaporean man who is employed by AO ServicePro.

There were also six imported cases, all of which had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore. Three were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

In all, Singapore reported 25 new COVID-19 infections on Monday.







Twenty-five more people were discharged, bringing the total number of fully recovered patients to 61,894.



There are currently 138 cases in hospital, with two in critical condition in the intensive care unit. A total of 235 have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.



NEW LOCATIONS VISITED BY COMMUNITY CASES



Telok Blangah Food Centre and three shopping malls were added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

VivoCity, Ion Orchard and Excelsior Shopping Centre were also listed.



The full list of new locations is as follows:



(Image: MOH)



DIY COVID-19 TEST KITS AVAILABLE FROM JUN 16

COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits for self-testing will be available in pharmacies from Jun 16.

These tests produce results in less than 20 minutes and detect the viral proteins in the nasal swab samples of infected people. The tests are usually most accurate in the early stages of infection.

Four self-test kits have received interim authorisation from the Health Sciences Authority and will be sold at selected Unity, Watsons and Guardian outlets.

The four test kits are: Abbott PanBio COVID-19 Antigen Self-test, QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test, SD Biosensor SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self-Test Nasal and SD Biosensor Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test.

Customers may purchase the test kits without a doctor’s prescription but must first consult the in-store pharmacist.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported 62,301 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities.

