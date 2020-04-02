Bukit Merah HDB branch closes temporarily after second employee tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) Bukit Merah branch will be closed from Thursday (Apr 2) “until further notice” after a second branch employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, HDB said it was working closely with the Ministry of Health (MOH) on contact tracing.

“The health and safety of our customers and staff remain our top priority,” it said.

“If you have an appointment with us at Bukit Merah Branch, we will be in touch to reschedule it," the post added.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.”



Customers can also contact HDB online or by calling the branch services helpline at 1800 225 5432.

Last Friday, HDB said its Bukit Merah branch was closed for cleaning and disinfection until Mar 30 after a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

"The staff works in an administrative role, and does not serve customers at counters," it added.



On Thursday, Singapore reported its fourth death related to COVID-19, a 68-year-old Indonesian national.



The patient died from complications due to the disease at 6.43am on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). He had a history of diabetes and hypertension.



As of Wednesday, there were 1,000 COVID-19 cases in Singapore. Two new clusters were identified on Wednesday – Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at 1 Thomson Lane, as well as a workers' dormitory located at 55 Sungei Kadut Loop.



