Man crashes into Bukit Merah playground, suspected of driving under influence of drugs

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man was arrested after crashing a car into a playground at Bukit Merah on Friday (Dec 20) night.



The police said they were alerted to the accident at Block 134 Jalan Bukit Merah at about 11.58pm.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The man had been driving without a valid licence and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

The incident happened close to midnight on Dec 20, 2019. (Photo: Mervin Low)

The police added that the man was also arrested for use of “criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty".



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a call for assistance at the playground at about midnight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A man in his 20s was assessed by paramedics for minor injuries but subsequently refused to be taken to hospital, SCDF added.



The man had been driving without a valid licence. (Photo: Mervin Low)

Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah, who is also Member of Parliament for the Tanjong Pagar constituency, said that the Town Council has cordoned off the area.



The Town Council will also arrange for a safety inspection and assessment of what repairs are needed.



The playground is located in front of Block 134 Jalan Bukit Merah. (Photo: Facebook/Indranee Rajah)

The playground had just recently been upgraded. (Photo: Facebook/Indranee Rajah)

Ms Indranee advised residents not to use the playground until repairs have been completed and the playground has passed safety inspections.

"The Town Council will let residents know when the playground can be used again," Ms Indranee said in a Facebook post.

The playground has been cordoned off. (Photo: Facebook/Indranee Rajah)

She added that she is thankful that "only minor injuries were sustained by the driver and no one else was injured".



The playground in front of Block 134 had been "newly upgraded," according to Ms Indranee.



Police investigations are ongoing.

