Bukit Panjang transport services to be enhanced, LRT renewal on track for completion by 2024

SINGAPORE: Transport services in Bukit Panjang will be enhanced, with the renewal of the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) on track for completion by 2024, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT.

In a joint press release on Friday (Oct 25), SMRT also said that it has intensified maintenance of the BPLRT, resulting in BPLRT’s higher reliability.

LTA and SMRT, along with supplier Bombardier Transport, began installing the new BPLRT signalling system in April 2019.

Software testing for the new Communications-Based Train Control signalling system has also started in Bombardier Transportation’s overseas test laboratories.

In October 2017, Second Minister for Transport Ng Chee Meng said in Parliament the BPLRT was "prone to faults due to sharp turns over undulating terrain" - due to its design being adapted from a “straight-line” airport system and made to fit a housing estate.



In March 2018, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the upcoming replacement of LRT vehicles and renewal of signalling systems on the BLPRT would improve passenger service.



In May 2018, commuters on the BPLRT were stranded on the tracks after train fault brought services to a halt for nearly two hours.



CHANGES TO TRANSPORT SERVICES IN BUKIT PANJANG

LTA said it has reviewed the current transport services in Bukit Panjang, and will implement a number of changes to further enhance service in the area.

The existing peak-hour bus service BPS1 will be upgraded to Service 976, a new full-day bus service which enhances connectivity between Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang, starting from Nov 10, 2019.

Service 976 will operate between Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang, and provides an additional travel option for commuters using the BPLRT network.

It will operate daily (including public holidays) from 5.30am to 12.30am from Choa Chu Kang Bus Interchange, and from 5.50am to 12.50am from Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub (BPITH).

From Dec 1, 2019, BPLRT will operate on one loop (counter-clockwise loop on Service B via Petir Station) during off-peak hours.

"This will better match supply with demand, without affecting service to commuters," said the press release.

There will be no change to BPLRT services during morning and evening peak periods on weekdays.

Announcements on the service change will be made at all LRT stations, and additional SMRT station staff will be deployed to provide assistance to commuters during the adjustment period.