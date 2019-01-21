Passengers forced to disembark after train stalls along Bukit Panjang LRT line

SINGAPORE: A disruption along the Bukit Panjang LRT line on Monday (Jan 21) night forced passengers to disembark from the train they were on and walk along the track to Fajar station.

Channel NewsAsia understands the train had stalled between Fajar and Bangkit stations, about 100m away from the former.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a call for assistance with a train fault at Fajar station at about 10.30pm.



"Passengers were detrained by SMRT staff," said SCDF. "SCDF officers were on standby but assistance was not required."

