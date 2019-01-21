Passengers forced to disembark after train stalls along Bukit Panjang LRT line

SINGAPORE: A disruption along the Bukit Panjang LRT line on Monday (Jan 21) night forced passengers to disembark from the train they were on and walk along the track to Fajar station.

The train had stalled between Fajar and Bangkit stations, about 100m away from the former.

According to SMRT, one of its LRT trains had encountered a fault near Fajar station along Service B at about 10.10pm, while Service A remained available.

"Our staff assisted affected commuters to detrain and guided them to Fajar LRT station," said Ms Margaret Teo, vice-president for SMRT Corporate Communications.

"SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force) staff were activated for the safety of all commuters," she added.

Station and train announcements were also made to inform commuters of the situation, said SMRT.



SCDF said it responded to a call for assistance at about 10.30pm.

"Passengers were detrained by SMRT staff," said SCDF, adding that its officers were on standby but "assistance was not required".



Ms Teo said the affected train was taken back to the depot for further checks and that train services progressively resumed at about 11.10pm.

"We apologise to all commuters who were affected by the BPLRT incident," she added.