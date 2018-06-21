Bukit Panjang LRT to resume service on Sundays, but with shorter operating hours

SINGAPORE: The Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (BPLRT) will resume operations on Sundays starting from July, although operating hours will be shortened, announced SMRT on Thursday (Jun 21).

The line has been closed on Sundays since Apr 15 for maintenance works.

Advertisement

From Jul 1 to Oct 28, all BPLRT stations will open on Sundays at 8am, instead of the usual 5.30am. This will allow intensified maintenance works to continue, SMRT said.

“The full-Sunday closure of BPLRT stations from April to June 2018 has enabled maintenance and engineering teams to accelerate replacement of power rails and track switch components along critical sectors of the BPLRT network.

“Even as LRT services resume on Sundays from July, later opening hours will continue to provide the teams with the necessary time to carry out essential work on the rest of the BPLRT network,” SMRT said.

Shuttle bus services A and B that bridge the BPLRT stations in both directions on Sundays will continue between July and October. The shuttle services will end after Oct 28, when regular service hours resume on Sunday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

SMRT advised commuters to plan their journeys ahead while operating hours are shortened. It will deploy staff to assist commuters during the affected Sundays, it said.

