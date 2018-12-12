Bukit Panjang LRT to close earlier from Jan 13 for maintenance

SINGAPORE: The Bukit Panjang LRT network will close at 11.30pm daily from Jan 13 next year, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT Trains in a joint release on Wednesday (Dec 12).

The new hours are to "enable SMRT to intensify and accelerate" maintenance and system renewal works.

Advertisement

Bus services 920, 922, 973 and 974 will run longer hours to supplement Bukit Panjang LRT's new service hours.



Bombardier, the original equipment manufacturer of Bukit Panjang LRT, will carry out the works, which include upgrading the network’s power rail systems and replacing the signaling system with a new Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) system for better rail reliability.

Condition monitoring systems will also be installed in Light Rapid Vehicles (LRV) and CBTC for real-time detection of tail alignment and predictive maintenance.

All first generation LRVs, which have been in use since 1999 when the network began service, will be replaced with new vehicles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bukit Panjang LRT has implemented periodic Sunday closures and late openings since November 2017 to enable accelerated maintenance works.



“Over the past year, our engineering teams have made use of additional engineering hours to intensify and speed up the replacement of the BPLRT’s ageing infrastructure,” said LTA chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping.

The upcoming enhancement works are part of LTA’s efforts to improve reliability and commuters’ travel experience, he added.

SMRT Group chief executive officer Neo Kian Hong said they are working with LTA and Bombardier to ensure the works are carried out safely and on schedule.

“Even as works to renew and upgrade the BPLRT network’s key components are being carried out over the next few years, we will continue our efforts to improve our operations and maintenance of the system, so that commuters can continue to enjoy reliable and comfortable journeys on the BPLRT,” he said.

LTA and SMRT Trains also announced that Bukit Panjang LRT Service C, which starts and ends at Ten Mile Junction Station, will cease operations from Jan 13. The vacated station space will be used as a stabling and testing ground for new LRVs.

