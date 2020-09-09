Man's body found in Pang Sua Pond in Bukit Panjang; police investigating

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating the death of a 65-year-old man who was found in Pang Sua Pond in Bukit Panjang on Wednesday morning (Sep 9).

The police said they received a call at about 5am for assistance at 101 Bukit Panjang Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it also received a call for water rescue assistance at around the same time.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, there was no sign of the person," it said.

Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were deployed to perform an underwater search. They later retrieved a body about 30m from the shore.



"The man was pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic," said the police.

"Preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play," they added.



A police tent was seen at Pangsua pond in Bukit Panjang on Sep 9, 2020. (Photo: CNA reader Anson)

Photos sent in by a CNA reader showed divers searching the waters of the pond, as well as a blue police tent set up on the shore.



Police investigations are ongoing.

