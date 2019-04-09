Bull on the loose after escaping from Lim Chu Kang dairy farm

SINGAPORE: A bull has escaped from a dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Tuesday (Apr 9).

SFA said it is working with NParks and the farm to locate the escaped animal, and advised anyone who spots the bull to steer clear.

"Members of the public are advised not to approach or provoke the bull," SFA said in a statement.

"The farms in the vicinity have been advised of the escaped bull and to contact the authorities, if sighted," it said.

SFA said that members of the public who spot the bull should report sightings to the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.