Burning smell across Singapore could ease in coming weeks: NEA

SINGAPORE: The burning smell across Singapore is likely to occur less frequently in the next one or two weeks, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Thursday (Mar 28).

In a statement posted on its website, NEA said it has continued to receive feedback from the public about the burning smell, which it said is caused by smoke plumes from hotspots detected in southern Johor, which has been experiencing dry and hot weather.



Advertisement

"The smoke has been a cause of the intermittent burning smell in many parts of the island over the past several weeks," the agency said.



NEA added that inter-monsoon conditions are forecast to set in around early April and more showers are expected over the surrounding region.

"This will help to reduce the occurrence of the burning smell in the next one or two weeks,” NEA said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Pollution Standards Index (PSI) across Singapore has maintained at 52 to 67 since 11pm on Wednesday, which is in the Moderate range.

Meanwhile, the 1-hr PM2.5 readings ranged from 1-53µg/m3, which is in Band I (Normal).



Given the current air quality, NEA said members of the public can continue with normal activities.



“We are closely monitoring the air quality and will provide updates on any significant changes to the air quality situation,” said NEA.

