Hazy conditions over parts of Singapore on Wednesday as hotspot detected in Johor: NEA

SINGAPORE: Hazy conditions are expected over parts of Singapore on Wednesday (Apr 11) as a hotspot has been detected in Johor, Malaysia, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

"We have detected a hotspot with dense smoke plume in the southeastern part of Johor this afternoon. The smoke haze from the hotspot is being blown by the prevailing easterly winds towards Singapore,” NEA said in a Facebook post.

“For the next few hours, hazy conditions are expected over parts of Singapore, and members of the public may also detect a burning smell. The 24-hour PSI is forecast to be in the higher end of the moderate range."

The hazy conditions appear to be affecting mainly the eastern parts of Singapore, including Tampines. Some people reported a burning smell in the air.

@NEAsg what's this burning smell in the East? Haze is back? — Henry (@mr_henry_lee) April 11, 2018

PSI value is at 57. But I’m feeling breatheless already with the smell 😷 — Toncet Ninja (@AinFifah) April 11, 2018

Advertisement

Advertisement

NEA added that as of 5pm, the 24-hr PSI was 48-57, in the moderate range, while the 1-hr PM2.5 concentration readings were at 5-36µg/m3, in Band II (Elevated).

"We are monitoring the air quality closely, and will provide updates should there be any change in the situation," the agency added.



In September last year, a strange burning smell was reported in many parts of Singapore, but that was eventually traced to a factory in Pasir Gudang in Johor.