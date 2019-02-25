Hotspot in Johor could bring 'slightly hazy' conditions to Singapore: NEA

SINGAPORE: A hotspot in southern Johor could bring "slightly hazy" conditions to Singapore if the winds change, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Monday (Feb 25).

The hotspot was detected about 30km to the east of Singapore, NEA said.

Advertisement

"Prevailing winds over Singapore have been blowing from the northeast, but a change in the wind direction could bring slightly hazy conditions to Singapore," it added.

NEA was responding to Channel NewsAsia's queries about a burning smell across Singapore.

Over the weekend, residents reported a smoky or hazy smell in areas like Bedok, Pasir Ris, Woodlands, Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Panjang, Sengkang, Bishan and Thomson.

On Monday, NEA said it received feedback on a burning smell in the eastern part of Singapore between 9pm on Sunday and 11am on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During this period, the pollution standards index (PSI) in the east was 52 to 55, which is in the moderate range. The one-hour PM2.5 readings were in the normal range, said the agency.



PSI readings as of 8pm on Feb 25, 2019. (Image: NEA)

"We are closely monitoring the air quality," said NEA.



"Members of the public, including the elderly, children and those with lung/heart diseases, can continue with normal activities."



Residents in the eastern part of Singapore also complained in the first week of February about a smoky smell in the air, which NEA said was caused by a fire at a Johor landfill.

Reports of a burning smell continued into a second week, though this time NEA said it was likely related to a separate fire at another Johor landfill.

