Burning smell, slightly hazy conditions in parts of Singapore; NEA says hotspot detected in Johor

SINGAPORE: Part of Singapore experienced slightly hazy conditions with a burning smell on Tuesday (Mar 2) morning, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

A hotspot with smoke plume was detected in Johor in the late afternoon on Monday, said the NEA in a Facebook post.

"The smoke plume was blown by the prevailing northeasterly winds towards Singapore before it dissipated in the evening," said the agency.

Prevailing winds over Singapore are expected to continue blowing from north to northeast for the next few days. Slightly hazy conditions with a burning smell may still be expected over parts of Singapore on Tuesday, said the NEA.

The 1-hr PM2.5 concentration readings entered Band II (Elevated) between 6am and 7am in the east of Singapore on Tuesday morning, before returning to Band I (Normal) since 8am, said NEA.



As of 11am on Tuesday, the 24-hr PSI was 61 to 74, which is in the Moderate range.

Members of the public who are deciding whether or not to go ahead with outdoor activities can refer to the 1-hr PM2.5 concentration readings available on www.haze.gov.sg, www.nea.gov.sg and the myENV app. They can also refer to the guide below.

(Image: National Environment Agency)

"We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when necessary," said NEA.

Last Saturday, air quality in Singapore entered the unhealthy range as the PSI went beyond the 100 mark.

At 7pm on Feb 27, the 24-hour PSI reading in the northern part of Singapore breached the 100 mark to hit 102.

The reading edged up to 108 at 8pm before dropping to 104 at 9pm and 90 at 10pm.

In response to CNA's queries, NEA said the PSI in the northern region had entered the unhealthy range at 7pm on Saturday due to heightened levels of ozone.