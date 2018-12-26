Burst pipe in Potong Pasir leaves homes without water for several hours

SINGAPORE: A water pipe at a public housing estate in Potong Pasir burst on Wednesday (Dec 26), shooting water several storeys into the air and temporarily cutting off supply to some homes.

PUB told Channel NewsAsia in a statement that it is investigating the cause of the incident.

"PUB received report of a pipe leak at 10am this morning at Block 101 Potong Pasir Avenue 1 and immediately deployed our service crew and contractor to the site. The leak was isolated at 10.30am," the national water agency said.

"PUB provided temporary water supply to affected customers with a water wagon and water bags. Repair works have completed and water supply restored at 2.15pm," it added.

It is not clear how many residents were affected and how much water had to be supplied to them during the incident.

According to Mr Sitoh Yih Pin, who is the Member of Parliament for the Potong Pasir Single Member Constituency, the underground pipe had burst during "ongoing construction works".

"I would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding," he said in a Facebook post.

"Big thank you for the prompt assistance by my GRLs (grassroots leaders), volunteers and officers from Town Council and PUB."

Photos shared by Mr Sitoh showed him at the construction site where the burst pipe is believed to be located.

He is also seen pushing a trolley carrying containers filled with water and delivering them to the doorstep of affected residents.

More photos shared on social media also showed water gushing into the air at a car park in front of the affected block, spraying water on vehicles nearby.

In July, a water pipe at a construction site along Gambas Avenue burst, resulting in a water jet several storeys high.

On Christmas morning last year, a pipe leak caused a "fountain" of water nearly three metres high along Tampines Avenue 4 near Junyuan Primary School.

A month before that, a water pipe that was damaged by construction work in Tampines affected water supply to the bus interchange and a food court at Eastlink Mall.