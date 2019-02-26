Bus accident at Tuas Checkpoint forces heavy vehicle lane closure

Jam at Tuas Checkpoint 260219
Buses and lorries are unable to enter the Tuas checkpoint at about 5.12am on Feb 26, 2019. (Photo: William Mah/Facebook)
SINGAPORE: An accident involving a bus at Tuas Checkpoint on Tuesday (Feb 26), has caused the heavy vehicle lane heading towards Singapore to become blocked, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

In a Facebook post at 5.20am, ICA said that police and Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel (SCDF) were at the scene.

It added that buses and lorries were unable to enter the checkpoint at arrival, and advised motorists to use Woodlands Checkpoint instead.

Photos posted on Facebook showed barricades blocking the heavy vehicle lane at about 5.12am.

Jam at Tuas Checkpoint 260219 2
Barricades at the heavy vehicle lane at the Tuas checkpoint at about 5.12am on Feb 26, 2019. (Photo: William Mah/Facebook)

At 6.05am, ICA said the heavy vehicle lane was blocked as a result and that buses and lorries were being diverted back to Malaysia.

In another Facebook update almost an hour later, ICA said traffic for arriving and departing cars and motorcycles was back to normal. However, the heavy vehicle lane remained closed.


This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

Source: CNA/ic(mn)

