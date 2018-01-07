Bus catches fire along MCE; ECP exit closed

SINGAPORE: A private bus caught fire at the East Coast Parkway (ECP) Changi exit along the Marine Coastal Expressway (MCE) on Sunday (Jan 7), forcing the authorities to close the exit lane.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 2pm. At around this time, the Land Transport Authority sent out a tweet alerting motorists of the fire and the exit's closure.

Fire on MCE (towards KPE) at ECP (Changi) Exit. ECP (Changi) Exit closed — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) January 7, 2018





The fire involved the engine compartment of the bus, SCDF said, adding that the flames were put out using a single water jet.



Channel NewsAsia understands passengers self-evacuated before the officers arrived.

The aftermath of a bus fire at the ECP (Changi) exit along MCE on Sunday (Jan 7). (Photo: Telegram/SG No 1 all-in-1 sharing/Updates)

There were no reports of injuries, said SCDF. The cause of the fire is being investigated.





