Bus catches fire at one-north

one-north bus fire Feb 24, 2020 (7)
SCDF officers extinguish a bus fire near Portsdown Road on Feb 24, 2020. (Photo: Timothy de Souza)
SINGAPORE: A bus caught fire at the junction of Portsdown Road and one-north Gateway on Monday (Feb 24).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at about 9.15am.

The flames were extinguished using one water jet and one person was assessed by an SCDF paramedic at the scene, it added.

one-north bus fire Feb 24, 2020 (5)
SCDF officers extinguish a bus fire near Portsdown Road on Feb 24, 2020. (Photo: Timothy de Souza)

one-north bus fire Feb 24, 2020 (4)
SCDF officers extinguish a bus fire near Portsdown Road on Feb 24, 2020. (Photo: Timothy de Souza)

“The fire was rather big,” Mr Vincent Tan, a taxi driver who was passing by the area, told CNA. “I saw the bus driver come down from the bus.”

He added that there appeared to be no passengers on board at the time.

Photos of the scene showed SCDF officers putting out the flames as smoke filled the burnt bus.

one-north bus fire Feb 24, 2020 (3)
SCDF officers at the scene after a bus caught fire near Portsdown Road on Feb 24, 2020. (Photo: Timothy de Souza)

one-north bus fire Feb 24, 2020 (2)
SCDF officers at the scene after a bus caught fire near Portsdown Road on Feb 24, 2020. (Photo: Timothy de Souza)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Source: CNA/ga

