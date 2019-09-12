Bus catches fire on flyover in Jurong East

SINGAPORE: A bus caught fire as it was travelling along a flyover in Jurong East on Thursday (Sep 12) evening, sending dark plumes of smoke into the air.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call about the incident at around 8.20pm, adding that it happened in Jurong East Central, near the junction of Bukit Batok Avenue 1.

The fire was extinguished using two water jets. No injuries were reported.



The bus caught on fire along a flyover in Jurong East. (Photo: CNA reader)

A Bukit Batok resident told CNA that she was alerted to the blaze by her neighbours at about 8.30pm.

"We saw a private coach on the flyover on fire on the roof area of the bus. It spread slowly to the entire bus," said Ms Joanna Peng, adding that there was thick black smoke and a "loud explosion".

Ms Peng also said that she did not see any passengers inside the vehicle and that SCDF later arrived with a Red Rhino and a fire engine.

The fire seemed under control in about five minutes with some small flames remaining, she said.

