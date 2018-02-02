Bus crashes into road divider along PIE, causes traffic congestion

SINGAPORE: A bus crashed into a road divider along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday morning (Feb 2), causing a traffic tailback that stretched from Tuas to Toa Payoh.

The police said they were alerted to the accident on the PIE towards Changi Airport. No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing, they said.



The Land Transport Authority's one.motoring site posted at 6.07am that there was traffic congestion up to the Toa Payoh exit due to the accident before Eng Neo Avenue.

Several people took to Facebook to report heavy traffic along the expressway on Friday morning. "Bad jams (in) all directions. Slow on BKE to PIE," Facebook user Leslie Lim, a member of the SG Road Vigilante group, said in a post.

"Tailback till Toa Payoh. Thomson/Balestier exit on PIE is (at) a standstill as drivers trying to avoid the jam on the PIE itself," another user named Asri commented.

"Traffic is crazy man. Whole of PIE not moving," another Facebook user posted.



