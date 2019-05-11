Driver hands over S$40,000 found on SBS bus

SINGAPORE: Bus driver Saw Cheong Seng was shocked when he realised that a bag left on his bus on Friday morning (May 11) held nearly S$40,000 in cash.

The 59-year-old senior bus captain was driving service 63 when a passenger alerted him to a bag left on the bus at about 8.40am, SBS said.

Advertisement

The passenger in his 40s spotted the bag as he was alighting at the bus stop opposite Outram Park Station, and passed it to the bus captain. He told Mr Saw that another passenger had left it behind.

Along the way, the driver took a cursory look at the bag and noticed a plastic bag with a stack of paper in it, but he thought were betting slips.



Nearly S$40,000 in cash found on a bus on May 10, 2019. (Photo: SBS Transit)

When he reached Eunos Bus Interchange, Mr Saw opened the bag and found a thick stack of S$100 notes and a bundle of $50 notes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He hurried to report this to the manager at the interchange. The stash added up to S$39,602.10.



According to SBS, the largest amount Mr Saw had found on his bus before this was about S$100.



Mr Saw, who has been with SBS Transit for 13 years, said: “I would not be able to sleep tonight if I took this sum of money that does not belong to me. I would feel troubled if my passengers are not able to retrieve their lost items, especially their money.

"I just don’t feel good about it. In fact, I want to make sure that every single cent is returned to the passenger.”



A police report has been filed and the money handed over to the police, said SBS.