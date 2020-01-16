Bus and lorry collide at junction of Braddell Road and Bishan Road, 2 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: Two people were taken to hospital after an accident in which a bus and a lorry collided at the junction of Braddell Road and Bishan Road on Thursday (Jan 16).

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident, which also involved a car, at about 3.30pm.



Photos of the accident at the junction of Bishan Road and Braddell road on Jan 16, 2020 were circulated on social media.

​​​​​​​

A 22-year-old man, who was a passenger in the lorry, and a 46-year-old woman, who was a bus passenger, were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In videos circulating on social media, a green SBS Transit bus is seen crashing into a lorry bearing the company name Lim Kim Huat Building Construction. The force drives both vehicles across the junction and the lorry hits a car that has stopped for the red light.



Photos shared on social media showed an accident involving a bus, a lorry and a car at the junction of Braddell Road and Bishan Road on Jan 16, 2020.

In response to CNA's queries, SBS Transit said that its Service 93 bus was "travelling straight along Braddell Road when a lorry suddenly cut into its lane perpendicularly".

SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications, Ms Tammy Tan, said a passenger was injured and taken to hospital.

"We are trying to reach out to her to assist as best as we can," she said.

Lim Kim Huat Building Construction declined to comment when contacted by CNA.

Police investigations are ongoing.

