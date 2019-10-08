Bus, train fares to go up by 9 cents from Dec 28 for adult card users: Public Transport Council

SINGAPORE: Bus and train fares will go up by 7 per cent from Dec 28, the Public Transport Council (PTC) announced on Tuesday (Oct 8), the maximum allowable increase under this year’s fare review exercise.



This will translate into an increase of 9 cents per journey for adult commuters who use travel cards. They make up about 65 per cent of all public transport trips here.



Those using cash on buses, or who purchase single-trip tickets for train rides, will see a steeper increase of 20 cents per trip.



The cost of monthly concession passes will go up by between S$1 and S$5.50, while the price of adult monthly travel passes will go up by S$8.



Concession groups - such as students, senior citizens and those with disabilities - will see a 4-cent increase per journey.



This increase is based on the current fare adjustment formula, which came into effect last year and takes into account factors such as energy prices and inflation.



Speaking to reporters, PTC chairman Richard Magnus noted the costs of running public transport have increased, largely due to a worldwide rise in energy prices as well as manpower wages.



He said that both SMRT and SBS Transit had incurred losses on their rail operations.



SMRT Trains reported a net loss of S$155 million for the financial year ending in March, while SBS Transit has reported losses of S$125 million for the Downtown Line over the past three years, while its train division has lost "tens of millions of dollars" in the last financial year.

Both companies had applied for the 7 per cent increase, citing rising costs due to expenses such as maintenance and the introduction of new rail lines.



The Government subsidises about S$1 billion per year for the upgrading of rail assets, and another S$1 billion to subsidise bus operations.

“Running a reliable public transport system is costly, and we have to strive towards a more sustainable financing model,” said Mr Magnus, adding the adjustments would allow fare revenue to increase by about S$132.5 million.



Of this, SBS Transit Rail will see increased revenue of about S$18.8 million, while SMRT Trains' revenue will go up by about S$40.2 million.

Bus fare revenues will increase by about S$73.5 million, which will be used by the Government to offset bus operation subsidies.

CONCESSIONS FOR DIPLOMA STUDENTS, VOUCHERS FOR LOW-INCOME HOUSEHOLDS

Besides financial sustainability, he noted the PTC also considers the affordability of fares and sought an “equitable and delicate balance” between the two for this year’s review.

As such, concession fare increases were capped at 4 per cent.

Meanwhile, full-time polytechnic and diploma students, who currently pay adult fares and number around 80,000, will now enjoy student concessions.

This will see their fares capped at 63 cents per trip, translating into fare savings of up to S$1.54 per trip for these students.

Both SMRT Trains and SBS Transit will also be required to contribute a total of S$3.89 million to the Public Transport Fund.

Of this, S$1.88 million will come from SBS Transit, while S$2.01 million will come from SMRT.

This represents five per cent and 10 per cent of their expected increase in fare revenues respectively, said PTC.

This will allow 450,000 public transport vouchers to be made available to help lower-income households cope with the fare increase.

All households with a per capita income of no more than S$1,200 per month - about one in every five households - will qualify for the vouchers.

Households can apply for the vouchers - which can be used to purchase or top up fare cards, as well as buy monthly concession passes - at community centres and clubs (CCs) from Nov 11 this year to Oct 31 next year.

Those who require more help can apply for additional vouchers through the CCs, which will assess these applications on a case-by-case basis.



"SOUND JUDGEMENT" REQUIRED IN DISTRIBUTING COSTS

In a Facebook post, Minister Khaw Boon Wan said it requires "sound judgement" to distribute the costs of public transport between commuters and tax payers.

This is relatively easy when fares are adjusted downwards, he noted, as was the case between 2015 and 2017.

"But when fares need to go up, as for example when oil price increased drastically last year, PTC’s job becomes more challenging," he added.

"In any fare adjustment, we try to keep the increase as low as possible so that it affects as few people as we can."







Mr Khaw said more than half of Singaporeans, including students, seniors and Workfare recipients receive substantial discounts from the normal fare of up to 70 per cent.

Capping the increase to 4 cents for concession groups means that these "2 million or so commuters" would see fares that are no higher than 2015 levels on average, said Mr Khaw.

