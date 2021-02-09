Buses used for stay-home notice trips disinfected before other jobs, says firm after driver tested positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Buses that are used to ferry people on stay-home notice are also used for other jobs, and the vehicles are disinfected according to requirements, said the employer of a driver who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

"While there is no requirement from the authorities to have a dedicated pool of drivers for SHN (stay-home notice) trips, we try our best in scheduling the drivers to minimise exposure to different jobs," said Cobb & Coach Services on Tuesday (Feb 9) in response to queries from CNA.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"All SMM (safe management measures) are adhered to for all jobs."



The company response comes a day after the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that a bus driver who ferried individuals from Changi Airport to dedicated facilities for their stay-home notice had tested positive for COVID-19.

The man, a 49-year-old Singaporean, is employed by Cobb & Coach, said MOH. He was among the two community COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOH said the man had a runny nose on Jan 31 but did not seek medical attention. His infection was confirmed on Feb 7 after his rostered routine testing came back positive for COVID-19.

Cobb & Coach said on Tuesday that the man was last at work on Feb 1.

The company has been providing bus services for stay-home notice trips since March last year when the isolation requirement was first implemented.

Advertisement

Cobb & Coach also said in response to questions that "segregation arrangement is not applicable for our industry" as each bus driver is assigned to one bus.

Their drivers do not report to the office and may come into contact with each other on a "need-to basis".

"Our drivers need to communicate with each other for work purposes when they are in the airport," said Cobb & Coach.

All safety management measures are adhered to for all jobs, it added.

"We have followed MOH safety management measures to disinfect our buses after every stay-home notice job," said Cobb & Coach.



According to its website, several embassies, as well as government agencies and schools, have previously used Cobb & Coach's services.

In addition to stay-home notice trips, its services also included outbound services to Malaysia, school events and excursions, corporate events and private functions.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram