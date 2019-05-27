Businessman fined for not declaring S$900,000 in cash at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old Indonesian businessman was fined S$12,000 for not reporting cash worth more than S$900,000 upon arriving at Changi Airport, Police said on Monday (May 27).

Ong Aswir Sulaiman, who was convicted on May 24, was carrying S$894,454 and 100,000,000 rupiah (S$9,600) in cash.

Police said it was alerted to a case of a man carrying a large amount of cash at the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Jan 23.

“Investigations revealed that Ong Aswir Sulaiman, a businessman, was carrying various currencies worth more than S$900,000 when he entered Singapore, and failed to give a report to an authorised officer in respect of the cash movement,” it said in a news release.

It is an offence to carry cash of more than S$20,000 into or out of Singapore.

Those convicted of failing to report movement of cash is liable to a fine of up to S$50,000, jail time of up to three years or both.

