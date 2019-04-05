CAAS to join US FAA in Boeing 737 MAX technical review

SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Friday (Apr 5) that it would take part in the technical review of the Boeing 737 MAX jet after being invited by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“CAAS has received the FAA’s invitation and will be participating in the Joint Authorities Technical Review,” said Mr Tan Kah Han, senior director for the safety regulation group at CAAS, in a statement to CNA. The regulator declined to specify in what capacity or the role it will have in the review.

CAAS will be part of an international team that includes the civil aviation regulatory bodies of the United Arab Emirates, Canada and China to review the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX and its updated anti-stall software that has been the focus of two fatal crashes since October 2018.



On Thursday, Ethiopia's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau released a preliminary report on the ill-fated flight ET302 that crashed in March, saying that pilots wrestled with the controls to stay aloft but plunged to the ground after the Boeing 737 MAX's onboard Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) had ordered the nose down due to faulty sensor data.



The jet crashed just six minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa in clear conditions.



SilkAir is the only operator of the aircraft type in Singapore and has six units, all of which have been grounded as part of a global effort. CAAS said that it will allow the plane to resume operations here only when it sees no safety concerns relating to the aircraft type.