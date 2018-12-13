Cabby arrested after 61-year-old man dies in accident along Upper Thomson Road

SINGAPORE: A taxi driver was arrested after a 61-year-old man died in an accident along Upper Thomson Road towards Thomson Road on Thursday (Dec 13) morning.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and a pedestrian at 6.30am. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.



Advertisement

The taxi driver was said to be driving straight and did not notice the man crossing the road.

He was arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

Facebook user Lawrence Loh uploaded a video showing a blue tent on the right-most lane of the road. A ComfortDelGro taxi with a damaged bonnet and an ambulance were seen parked nearby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police said investigations into the accident are ongoing.