Cabby dies after taxi catches fire along Seletar West Link

SINGAPORE: A 58-year-old ComfortDelGro taxi driver has died after his vehicle caught fire early Tuesday morning (Mar 31).

The police said they were alerted to the incident along Seletar West Link at about 1.30am on Tuesday and found the driver unresponsive at the scene.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The cabby was found outside his taxi and sustained burn injuries, said Ms Tammy Tan, group chief corporate communications officer for ComfortDelGro.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters using two water jets and the cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said. Police investigations are also ongoing.



Emergency responders at the scene after a taxi caught fire on Mar 31, 2020. (Photo: Facebook / SG Road Vigilante - SGRV)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Tan said the company was "shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our cabby".

"We are currently assisting his next-of-kin during this incredibly difficult time," she said in response to CNA's queries. "Very little is known about the incident at this time and the exact cause of the fire is still unknown."



The man's vehicle is three-and-a-half years old, she said, adding that no major issues were detected when it was last serviced on Mar 19.

Photos of the incident showed the taxi on fire at the side of the road, with a person lying on the ground next to it.

ComfortDelGro is assisting SCDF with their investigations, Ms Tan said.